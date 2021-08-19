CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Highland Avenue in Chatham about 10:45 PM Wednesday. Crews found a fire on the outside of the house which was quickly knocked down. The interior of the house was checked to make sure the flames had not gotten into the wall. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages outside of house in Chatham
August 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
