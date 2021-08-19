You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages outside of house in Chatham

Fire damages outside of house in Chatham

August 18, 2021

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Highland Avenue in Chatham about 10:45 PM Wednesday. Crews found a fire on the outside of the house which was quickly knocked down. The interior of the house was checked to make sure the flames had not gotten into the wall. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

