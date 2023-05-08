HARWICH – A fire damaged the porch of a house in Harwich Monday morning. The fire broke out at a residence on Riverside Drive. Everyone safely evacuated and the fire was quickly knocked down. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire damages porch of house in Harwich
May 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
