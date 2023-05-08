You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages porch of house in Harwich

Fire damages porch of house in Harwich

May 8, 2023

HARWICH – A fire damaged the porch of a house in Harwich Monday morning. The fire broke out at a residence on Riverside Drive. Everyone safely evacuated and the fire was quickly knocked down. Further details were not immediately available.

