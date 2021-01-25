Fire department activity closes section of Route 6A in Barnstable village

BARNSTABLE – A report of smoke in the kitchen of a large house at 3401 Main Street (Route 6A) in Barnstable forced the closure of Route 6A in the area. The call came in sometime after 2:30 PM Monday. Because of apparatus in the street, Route 6A was closed between Hyannis/Barnstable Road and Braggs Lane. After investigation, it was determined a water cooler had burnt out causing the smoke.

CWN has a crew on the scene and we’ll have further details as they become available.