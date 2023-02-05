Fire departments urge people to check properties for water leaks as thaw begins

CAPE COD – As the thaw begins, local fire departments are literally being flooded with calls for burst pipes. Officials are specifically asking people to check businesses that have been closed and seasonal residences.

Some of the statements from local FDs:

Yarmouth: This cold snap has already affected many residential and commercial properties in Yarmouth and across the Cape. We continue to respond to broken pipe calls. As things continue to thaw out today, we are anticipating to respond to many more throughout the day. If you have a business that is closed today or if you have a seasonal home that is unoccupied, please make arrangements to check on your property. We have seen significant water leaks go unchecked and destroy entire homes.

Harwich: Fire departments across the Cape are dealing with many calls for broken water pipes today due to the extreme cold temperatures over the last 2 days. If you have a business that is closed today or a seasonal residence, you should check your building for frozen pipes and water leaks.

Wareham: As we all know over last few days we have had extremely cold temperatures. The temperature is rising and residents, businesses, and anyone who is a seasonal resident should be checking your properties for broken water pipes. Water that runs without knowing will cause major damage to property. We are running calls for broken water pipes and fires along with other emergencies.