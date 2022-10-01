NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire destroys large home in Nantucket
October 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
