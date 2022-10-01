You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire destroys large home in Nantucket

Fire destroys large home in Nantucket

October 1, 2022

NANTUCKET – A fire destroyed a large house in Nantucket overnight. The house had reportedly just been constructed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

