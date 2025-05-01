Fire Engine, SUV collide in Yarmouth sending one person to hospital





YARMOUTH – Late Thursday morning, Yarmouth firefighters were responding to a possible structure fire on West Great Western Rd. While responding, E43 was involved in an collision with an Acura SUV at Station Avenue & wood RFoad. The driver of the Acura was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighters were injured. The fire call on West Great Western Road was determined to be burned food on a stove.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN