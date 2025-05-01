You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire Engine, SUV collide in Yarmouth sending one person to hospital

Fire Engine, SUV collide in Yarmouth sending one person to hospital

May 1, 2025



YARMOUTH – Late Thursday morning, Yarmouth firefighters were responding to a possible structure fire on West Great Western Rd. While responding, E43 was involved in an collision with an Acura SUV at Station Avenue & wood RFoad. The driver of the Acura was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. No firefighters were injured. The fire call on West Great Western Road was determined to be burned food on a stove.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 