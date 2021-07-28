DENNIS – Firefighters were called to the Robert Childs lot on Great Western Road about 4:15 PM. Crews arrived to find a travel trailer fully involved. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire guts mobile home in Dennis
July 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
