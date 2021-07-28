You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire guts mobile home in Dennis

July 28, 2021

DENNIS – Firefighters were called to the Robert Childs lot on Great Western Road about 4:15 PM. Crews arrived to find a travel trailer fully involved. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

