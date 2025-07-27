PROVINCETOWN – A fire heavily damaged a camper in Provincetown Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Coastal Acres Camping Court on Bayberry Avenue about 8:40 AM and found smoke pouring from the camper. The occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. According to reports the fire appeared to have started by a stove but the exact cause is under investigation.
Fire heavily damages camper in Provincetown
July 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Presenters for the Barnstable Regional Commissioners highlight economic trends, past and present
- Steamship Authority adds two new buses to hybrid fleet
- Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe chair pleads guilty to tax crimes
- Charity swim returns to Nantucket’s Jetties Beach this weekend
- Massachusetts leads the country in public school education per WalletHub ranking
- Public transportation survey being offered by Cape Cod Commission, CCRTA
- New England Aquarium conducts its fourth sea turtle release of the summer
- Town of Bourne planning a new inclusive skatepark
- Habitat for Humanity announces postponement of home applications
- LISTEN: Tiger sharks and hammerheads are returning faces for the Cape, says scientists
- LISTEN: Former Ambassador Alan Leventhal talks Greenland, youth civics crisis, and more Thursday at Willowbend
- Former Bourne town administrator picked for interim role in Harwich
- LISTEN: 25th Anniversary Flower Show at Heritage Museums and Gardens Wednesday