Fire heavily damages camper in Provincetown

Fire heavily damages camper in Provincetown

July 27, 2025



PROVINCETOWN – A fire heavily damaged a camper in Provincetown Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Coastal Acres Camping Court on Bayberry Avenue about 8:40 AM and found smoke pouring from the camper. The occupants escaped safely and no injuries were reported. According to reports the fire appeared to have started by a stove but the exact cause is under investigation.

