New details: Fire damages popular Falmouth diner

FALMOUTH – A fire damaged a popular Falmouth diner early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street about 5 AM. Flames could be seen on the roof after the fire apparently spread through the ductwork. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Main Street was closed to thru traffic from Gifford Street to Chapman Funeral Home due to apparatus and hose in the roadway until about 6:30 AM.



Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that just before 5:00 AM Tuesday morning, a passerby reported a rooftop fire at Betsy’s Diner at 457 Main Street. First arriving companies confirmed a roof fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Damage was confined to the HVAC ductwork and the rubber roof membrane. There was only smoke and water damage to the interior. The owner is working hard to reopen as soon as possible. The fire remains under investigation at this time. Thanks to Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Rescue, Bourne Fire Rescue, Sandwich Fire Rescue, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Rescue, and Cotuit Fire Rescue for providing town wide coverage and responding to additional incidents.



Lower photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN