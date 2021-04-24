PROVINCETOWN – Fire broke out in a freezer unit at the Stop & Shop in Provincetown just before 1 PM Saturday. The store was evacuated as smoke began to fill it. Firefighters had to cut power to the unit and work to find access to the rear area to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Fire in freezer unit prompts evacuation of Stop & Shop in Provincetown
April 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- FEMA Provides Funding for Nantucket Firefighters
- FDA: N95 Masks, Now Plentiful, Should No Longer be Reused
- Second Steamship Authority Employee in a Week Tests Positive for COVID
- Sagamore Bridge Repairs Finishing Ahead of Schedule
- Community Health Center Offers Multiple Vaccine Appointments
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Wade With My Generation Energy
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Bill Agel With Cape Cod Healthcare
- Sunday Journal – Wendy Northcross With The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce
- Baker Marks Earth Day with Order Targeting Greenhouse Gas
- COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tumble Among US Senior Citizens
- Baker: State On-Track to Vaccinate All Residents by Mid-Summer
- Fund for Sandwich Grants Money to Two Organizations
- New COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Opens in Barnstable