Fire in freezer unit prompts evacuation of Stop & Shop in Provincetown

April 24, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – Fire broke out in a freezer unit at the Stop & Shop in Provincetown just before 1 PM Saturday. The store was evacuated as smoke began to fill it. Firefighters had to cut power to the unit and work to find access to the rear area to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

