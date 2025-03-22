Fire Marshal’s office investigating early morning pickup truck fire in Bourne

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 2:36 AM on Friday, Bourne Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a vehicle fire on Crows Nest Drive. Bourne Fire was notified and responded. Officers arrived on scene to find active fire inside a pickup truck parked off the side of the roadway. Officers were able to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers from their cruisers. There was heavy damage to the interior of the pickup truck but there was not extension to any other structures. Due to the nature of the fire, Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshals were notified and responded to investigate. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshals Office with the assistance of Bourne Police and Bourne Fire.