Fire Officials Launch Fire Prevention Week: October 4-10, 2020



STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts President Chief Michael Newbury are launching Fire Prevention Week, October 4-10, 2020. “This year’s theme Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen, emphasizes how important it is for every family to be aware of what is cooking on the stove and to stay in the kitchen when cooking.” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey.

Stay in the Kitchen and Put a Lid on Stovetop Fires

Chief Newbury said, “Cooking is the leading cause of home fires, and unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires. We know cooking fires can be prevented. Stay in the kitchen when cooking. Have a lid nearby so if there is a fire, you can put a lid on the pan and turn the burner off.” He added, “When baking, use a kitchen timer if you must leave the kitchen to remind you that there is something in the oven. But don’t leave the house.”

Working Smoke Alarms and a Practiced Escape Plan Save Lives

“If you have a fire at home you may have less than three minutes after the alarm sounds to get out safely. Preventing cooking fires can mean the difference between life and death,” says State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Fire Prevention Week is also a great time to hold a family fire drill: test the smoke alarms, replace those that are more than ten years old, practice two ways of getting outside and going to the meeting place,” he added.

Fire departments across the state will be busy during Fire Prevention Week sharing information to help everyone in their community learn how to prevent fires and survive those that do occur.

The National Fire Protection Association is the sponsor of National Fire Prevention Week, which commemorates the Great Chicago Fire of October 8-10, 1871.