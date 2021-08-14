PROVINCETOWN – A fire pit caught the deck of a house in Provincetown on fire Friday evening. Firefighters rushed to 2 Mayflower Avenue in the far east end about 8:30 PM. The occupants had put the fire out before crews arrived but one of residents suffered a significant injury and a second some minor burns. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. There are reports the fire pit was improperly stoked up which led to the fire.
Fire pit catches deck of house in Provincetown on fire
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
