Fire pit catches deck of house in Provincetown on fire

August 13, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – A fire pit caught the deck of a house in Provincetown on fire Friday evening. Firefighters rushed to 2 Mayflower Avenue in the far east end about 8:30 PM. The occupants had put the fire out before crews arrived but one of residents suffered a significant injury and a second some minor burns. Both were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. There are reports the fire pit was improperly stoked up which led to the fire.

