TRURO – Firefighters responded to a raging camper fire about 4 AM Wednesday. The fire broke out at the Adventure Bound campground at 46 Highland Road. A propane tank reportedly vented adding fuel to the fire. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid from Provincetown, Wellfleet and Eastham responded to the scene.
Fire rages through camper, sets off propane tank in Truro
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
