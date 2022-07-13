You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire rages through camper, sets off propane tank in Truro

Fire rages through camper, sets off propane tank in Truro

July 13, 2022

TRURO – Firefighters responded to a raging camper fire about 4 AM Wednesday. The fire broke out at the Adventure Bound campground at 46 Highland Road. A propane tank reportedly vented adding fuel to the fire. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid from Provincetown, Wellfleet and Eastham responded to the scene.

