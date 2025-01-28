SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Subway restaurant in Sandwich shortly after 7:30 PM Monday. The fire appeared to be centered in an exhaust fan. Adjacent businesses were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported. A working fire assignment brought additional response to the scene and to cover the Sandwich Fire stations.
Fire reported at Subway restaurant in Sandwich
January 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
