Fire reported in basement of house in Harwich

May 18, 2023

HARWICH – Firefighters were called to a report of smoke in the basement of a house in Harwich Thursday morning. An electrical panel reportedly caught fire at the residence on Obed Brooks Road sometime after 9:30 AM. Firefighters had power cut to the house and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread in the wall. Smoke was ventilated from the structure. No injuries were reported.

