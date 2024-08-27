Video: Fire reported in greenhouse structure in Harwich



HARWICH – Fire broke out in a greenhouse structure in Harwich around 2 PM Tuesday. Firefighters from surrounding towns also responded to the scene on Pine Knoll Road off Bank Street. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN