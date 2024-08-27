HARWICH – Fire broke out in a greenhouse structure in Harwich around 2 PM Tuesday. Firefighters from surrounding towns also responded to the scene on Pine Knoll Road off Bank Street. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video: Fire reported in greenhouse structure in Harwich
August 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
