You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Fire reported in greenhouse structure in Harwich

Video: Fire reported in greenhouse structure in Harwich

August 27, 2024


HARWICH – Fire broke out in a greenhouse structure in Harwich around 2 PM Tuesday. Firefighters from surrounding towns also responded to the scene on Pine Knoll Road off Bank Street. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 