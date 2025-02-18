HYANNIS – A fire was reported in a railroad car in Hyannis about 10 PM Monday. The fire appeared to be in the battery compartment of a Cape Cod Central Railroad car in the yard behind DJ’s Wings off Iyannough Road (Route 28). No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire reported in railroad car in Hyannis
February 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
