Fire reported in railroad car in Hyannis

February 17, 2025

HYANNIS – A fire was reported in a railroad car in Hyannis about 10 PM Monday. The fire appeared to be in the battery compartment of a Cape Cod Central Railroad car in the yard behind DJ’s Wings off Iyannough Road (Route 28). No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

