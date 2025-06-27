BOURNE – Fire broke out at a home in Bourne about 11 PM Thursday. Crews arriving at the Wilson Avenue location found the fire had extended into a wall of the house. The flames were knocked down and firefighters checked for further extension. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire reported in walls of Bourne residence
June 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
