Fire reported in walls of Bourne residence

Fire reported in walls of Bourne residence

June 26, 2025

BOURNE – Fire broke out at a home in Bourne about 11 PM Thursday. Crews arriving at the Wilson Avenue location found the fire had extended into a wall of the house. The flames were knocked down and firefighters checked for further extension. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

