You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire response causes traffic delays on Main Street in Hyannis

Fire response causes traffic delays on Main Street in Hyannis

March 5, 2025

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to a reported building fire shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. Crews arriving at 209 Main Street discovered a stove fire on the second floor which had spread into a wall. The fire was quickly extinguished. Because of the response, traffic had to be detoured around the scene until it was cleared. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 