HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to a reported building fire shortly before 3 PM Wednesday. Crews arriving at 209 Main Street discovered a stove fire on the second floor which had spread into a wall. The fire was quickly extinguished. Because of the response, traffic had to be detoured around the scene until it was cleared. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire response causes traffic delays on Main Street in Hyannis
March 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Housing Assistance Announces New Vice President of Philanthropy
- Martha’s Vineyard Receives $400,000 Through Equitable Climate Program
- WATCH: Demolition of Controversial Wellfleet Home Facing Erosion Threat
- LISTEN: Hyannis Youth & Community Center Hosting Job Fair for Young Workers Wednesday
- US lobster catch drops as crustaceans migrate to colder Canadian waters
- Vineyard Wind Says Lightning Apparently Struck Previously-Damaged Turbine
- Cape And Islands Lawmakers Looking Forward To Their Committee Assignments
- Cape Cod 5 Orleans Starting Renovations
- Barnstable County Lab Approved to Test Drinking Water for PFAS
- Chatham Fire Dispatch Now Handled By Barnstable County Sheriff
- SouthCoast Wind Could Be Delayed To End Of This Decade
- Tentative Labor Agreement Reached For Stop & Shop Distribution Center
- Massachusetts DPU Says Gas Companies Have Proposed Relief On Upcoming Bills