MASHPEE – Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 440 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Mashpee late Wednesday morning. On arrival at the commercial building, a fire was discovered that apparently started outside and began to extend to the building before it was extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire slightly damages building in Mashpee
July 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
