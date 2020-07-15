You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire slightly damages building in Mashpee

Fire slightly damages building in Mashpee

July 15, 2020

MASHPEE – Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 440 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Mashpee late Wednesday morning. On arrival at the commercial building, a fire was discovered that apparently started outside and began to extend to the building before it was extinguished. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

