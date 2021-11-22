HYANNIS – A fire broke out in a vacant structure in Hyannis sometime after 11:30 PM Sunday. Firefighters arrived at 31 Hiramar Road to find flames and smoke pouring from the building. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. The Cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Fire tears through a vacant residence in Hyannis
November 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
