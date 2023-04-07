Fire Weather Watch for Friday

Fire Weather Watch

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

348 PM EDT Thu Apr 6 2023

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for all of southern New England, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Southern New England

* TIMING…Friday from 10 am through 6 pm.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 35 mph with perhaps a few brief gusts up to 40 mph across the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between 20 and 30 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the 50s.

* LIGHTNING…None.

* IMPACTS…Dry weather and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.