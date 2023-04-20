Firearm, drugs seized, two arrested after search warrant executed in Hyannis



HYANNIS – On Wednesday April 19, 2023, as the result of a lengthy narcotics investigation by members of the Barnstable Police Department Narcotics Unit, Detective Unit, Patrol Force, and Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; 24 year old Vachon Leonard of South Yarmouth and 31 year old Tyre Wade of Roxbury were taken into custody on trafficking narcotics and possession of firearms charges. Members of the Barnstable Police Department Narcotics Unit, Detective Unit, Patrol Force, Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, and Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office executed warrants on Leonard, Wade, and a residence in Hyannis. As a result of the search warrants the following was seized: 59 baggies of crack cocaine with a combined weight of over 66 grams, packaging material and a scale, 1 firearm, 9 rounds of ammunition, and a large sum of cash. Leonard was held on $5,000 cash bail, Wade was held on $3,000 cash bail; they are both scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Thursday April 20, 2023.



Leonard is charged with: Distributing a Class B substance(Subsequent offense), Trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more but less than 36 grams, Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, Possession of a firearm without an FID card, and Possession of ammunition without an FID card.



Wade is charged with: Operating a motor vehicle after suspension, Distributing a Class B substance (subsequent offense), Trafficking cocaine 18 grams or more but less than 36 grams, and Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Media release and photos furnished by Barnstable Police