WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Firefighters were able to quickly put out a deck fire before it could spread into a home on Kerouach Road Saturday morning. Mutual aid was initially called when the alarm came in about 11 AM but was subsequently canceled. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters able to keep deck fire from spreading to house in Wellfleet
May 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
