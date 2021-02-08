You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters battle boat fire in Falmouth

Firefighters battle boat fire in Falmouth

February 8, 2021

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Fire raged through a boat in Falmouth Monday morning. Heavy smoke was showing from an approximately 35 foot sailboat in drydock at 710 Thomas B. Landers Road when crews arrived shortly before 11 AM. Officials used foam to control the fire which may have been fed by fuel on the vessel. No injuries were reported.

