FALMOUTH – Fire raged through a boat in Falmouth Monday morning. Heavy smoke was showing from an approximately 35 foot sailboat in drydock at 710 Thomas B. Landers Road when crews arrived shortly before 11 AM. Officials used foam to control the fire which may have been fed by fuel on the vessel. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters battle boat fire in Falmouth
February 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AARP Says Valentine’s Day Can Be Lonely For Older Adults
- Mass Military Support Foundation Brings Food To Families In Eastham
- Cape Cod Community College Holding Free Dental Clinic For Kids
- Oak Bluffs Receives State Money for Transportation Projects
- Posting Vaccine Card on Social Media Could Lead to Identity Theft
- Over 2,000 Children Now Eligible to Receive Free and Reduced-Price Meals
- Cape Cod Real Estate Remains Red Hot
- Sunday Snowstorm Heading for Cape & Islands
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Keating Reintroduces National Seashore Advisory Commission Legislation
- Sunday Journal – Tick Talk With Larry Dapsis
- Sunday Journal – Truro Center For The Arts At Castle Hill
- Sunday Journal – Alzheimer’s Family Support Center