Firefighters battle garage fire in Mashpee

May 11, 2023

MASHPEE – Fire broke out in a garage at a mashpee residence. The fire on Sheffield Place broke out about 10:20 AM Thursday. Officials called for a tanker to respond to the scene to provide extra water. No injuries were reported.

