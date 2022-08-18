You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters batttle brush fire near Cape Cod Gateway Airport

August 18, 2022

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters called for mutual aid as they worked to get a brush fire under control. The fire was reported along Mary Dunn Road near the Cape Cod Gateway Airport around 3 PM Thursday afternoon . Upwards to an acre was reported to have burned along the powerlines. No injuries were reported and airport operations were not affected.

