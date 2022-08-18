HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters called for mutual aid as they worked to get a brush fire under control. The fire was reported along Mary Dunn Road near the Cape Cod Gateway Airport around 3 PM Thursday afternoon . Upwards to an acre was reported to have burned along the powerlines. No injuries were reported and airport operations were not affected.
Firefighters batttle brush fire near Cape Cod Gateway Airport
August 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
