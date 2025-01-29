ORLEANS – Firefighters called in several water tankers to douse an overnight brush fire in Orleans. Around midnight a resident reported seeing a fire. Crews responded to the area and found the brush burning on Horseshoe Lane. The tankers were called because there are no hydrants in that area. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters call in tankers to quell overnight brush fire in Orleans
January 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
