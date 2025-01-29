You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters call in tankers to quell overnight brush fire in Orleans

Firefighters call in tankers to quell overnight brush fire in Orleans

January 29, 2025

ORLEANS – Firefighters called in several water tankers to douse an overnight brush fire in Orleans. Around midnight a resident reported seeing a fire. Crews responded to the area and found the brush burning on Horseshoe Lane. The tankers were called because there are no hydrants in that area. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

