Firefighters called to Barnstable High School after smoke reported in the building

January 23, 2024

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to Barnstable High School about 7:30 AM after reports of smoke in the building. Investigation determined a heating unit had malfunctioned causing the smoke. All students are safe and classes resumed once the smoke was cleared from the structure.

