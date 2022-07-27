You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building

Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building

July 27, 2022

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Daniel Webster Inn on Main Street sometime after 1 PM Wednesday after smoke was reported in the building. Crews stretched a ladder to the roof to check a HVAC unit whose motor had apparently overheated and burnt out. Smoke in the building had to be ventilated No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 