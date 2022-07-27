SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to the Daniel Webster Inn on Main Street sometime after 1 PM Wednesday after smoke was reported in the building. Crews stretched a ladder to the roof to check a HVAC unit whose motor had apparently overheated and burnt out. Smoke in the building had to be ventilated No injuries were reported.
Firefighters called to Daniel Webster Inn in Sandwich after smoke reported in building
July 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
