BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod firefighters were called to the Barnstable County Correctional Facility on Sheriff’s Place shortly after 1 PM after smoke was reported in two parts of the building. After investigation it appeared the problem was burnt out belt in a rooftop ventilation unit. No injuries were reported. Special Sheriff Jeffrey Perry tells Cape Wide News that no inmate movement was necessary during the incident.
Photo by Google Earth/CWN
Firefighters called to House of Correction for smoke in building
December 29, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
