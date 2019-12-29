Firefighters called to House of Correction for smoke in building



BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod firefighters were called to the Barnstable County Correctional Facility on Sheriff’s Place shortly after 1 PM after smoke was reported in two parts of the building. After investigation it appeared the problem was burnt out belt in a rooftop ventilation unit. No injuries were reported. Special Sheriff Jeffrey Perry tells Cape Wide News that no inmate movement was necessary during the incident.

Photo by Google Earth/CWN