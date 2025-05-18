You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Loft store at Cape Cod Mall for second day in a row

Firefighters called to Loft store at Cape Cod Mall for second day in a row

May 18, 2025

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Loft store at the Cape Cod Mall shortly before noon Sunday. An electrical odor was reported in a changing room at the store. Fire crews responded to the same location Saturday morning after a faulty electrical fixture started smoking. No injuries were reported in either incident.

