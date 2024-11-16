You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Mass Maritime Academy building after report of smoke on 2nd floor

Firefighters called to Mass Maritime Academy building after report of smoke on 2nd floor

November 16, 2024



BOURNE – Firefighters responded to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Academy Drive shortly after 10 AM Saturday. A report was received of smoke on the second floor of Harrington Hall. Officials were investigating mechanical equipment as a possible cause. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos via Mass Maritime Academy webcams/CWN

