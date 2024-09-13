You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to Mid Cape Home Center in Dennis

September 13, 2024

DENNIS – Firefighters responding to an alarm at the Mid Cape Home Center at 465 Route 134 in Dennis about 7:30 AM Friday discovered smoke showing from one of the structures. After investigation it was discovered an electrical fixture had exploded causing a small fire which workers had used a fire extinguisher on. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

