Firefighters carry out injured person from West End Breakwater in Provincetown

June 10, 2021

Tim Caldwell/CWN file

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to the West End Breakwater for a report of a person walking the popular route to Long Point. Officials responded both by boat and foot and determined because of the injuries the victim was carried in a Stokes Basket back to the Provincetown Inn Rotary to a waiting ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.

