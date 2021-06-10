PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Firefighters were called to the West End Breakwater for a report of a person walking the popular route to Long Point. Officials responded both by boat and foot and determined because of the injuries the victim was carried in a Stokes Basket back to the Provincetown Inn Rotary to a waiting ambulance. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters carry out injured person from West End Breakwater in Provincetown
June 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
