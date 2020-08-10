You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse basement fire in Brewster

August 9, 2020

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a Chapman Lane residence in Brewster around 10:30 PM Sunday evening. A fire had broken out in the basement of the residence. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

