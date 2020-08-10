BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a Chapman Lane residence in Brewster around 10:30 PM Sunday evening. A fire had broken out in the basement of the residence. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters douse basement fire in Brewster
August 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
