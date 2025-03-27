You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse large mulch fire in Dennis

March 26, 2025

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters were called to a large mulch fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at Cape Sand & Recycling on Paddock’s Path around 6 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

