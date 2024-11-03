WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Pleasant Pines Avenue shortly before 3 PM Sunday. Flames were through the roof but crews were able to douse the fire before it could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Firefighters douse shed fire in West Barnstable
November 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
