Firefighters douse shed fire in West Barnstable

November 3, 2024



WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to a shed fire on Pleasant Pines Avenue shortly before 3 PM Sunday. Flames were through the roof but crews were able to douse the fire before it could spread beyond the shed. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

