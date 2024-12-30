You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extinguish basement fire in Harwich

Firefighters extinguish basement fire in Harwich

December 29, 2024

HARWICH – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in Harwich Sunday evening. Crews responded to Towheel Lane shortly before 9 PM and quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

