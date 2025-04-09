You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Osterville

Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Osterville

April 9, 2025

OSTERVILLE – Firefighters extinguished a boat fire on Osterville Wednesday morning. Officials responded to Oyster Harbors Marine on Bridge Street sometime before 8 AM and found a fire in the bow of an approximately 28-foot vessel in dry dock. No other vessels were damaged and no injuries were reported.Further details were not immediately available.

