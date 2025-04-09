OSTERVILLE – Firefighters extinguished a boat fire on Osterville Wednesday morning. Officials responded to Oyster Harbors Marine on Bridge Street sometime before 8 AM and found a fire in the bow of an approximately 28-foot vessel in dry dock. No other vessels were damaged and no injuries were reported.Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Osterville
April 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mashpee To Hold Info Session On Police Station Replacement
- “Hadestown” Comes to Cape Cod with Kevin Lasit
- Prescribed Burn Planned for Camp Edwards
- Plymouth Man Wins $1M Lottery Ticket
- New Pre-K Program Being Offered At Chatham Elementary
- Harwich Water Flushing To Begin Next Week
- Sandwich Adding To Tree Coverage In Town Neck
- Falmouth Board Approves Permit For New YMCA
- Albies and Bonito May Become Regulated Soon
- Another Cape Cod Police Department Activating Body Cameras
- Public Forum Answering Canal Bridge Project Questions
- Barnstable County Delegates Share Views On Housing Solutions Ahead Of Public Meeting
- Housing Assistance Prepares For Charity Walk For Hope