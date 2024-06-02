ORLEANS – Firefighters rushed to the Stop & Shop in Orleans after reports of a fire in the store around 6 AM Sunday. The fire was confined to a display in the rear of the store and was quickly extinguished. Smoke had to be ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters extinguish small fire in display at Orleans Stop & Shop
June 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
