You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extinguish small fire in display at Orleans Stop & Shop

Firefighters extinguish small fire in display at Orleans Stop & Shop

June 2, 2024

ORLEANS – Firefighters rushed to the Stop & Shop in Orleans after reports of a fire in the store around 6 AM Sunday. The fire was confined to a display in the rear of the store and was quickly extinguished. Smoke had to be ventilated from the building. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 