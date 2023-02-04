DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis
February 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
