Firefighters extrciate victim after vehicle crashes into woods in Dennis

February 3, 2023

DENNIS – A vehicle crashed into the woods in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The crash happened on Fisk Street near South Main Street. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from the wreckage. The extent of injury was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

