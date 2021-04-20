CHATHAM – There was an unusual rescue in Chatham around 1:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a child, about 11-years-old, fell into the firebox at the bottom of a fireplace at a residence on Woodland Way. Firefighters were able to extricate the child who was evaluated by EMTs but appeared uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extricate child from fireplace in Chatham
April 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
