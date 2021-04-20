You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate child from fireplace in Chatham

April 20, 2021

CHATHAM – There was an unusual rescue in Chatham around 1:30 PM Tuesday. According to reports, a child, about 11-years-old, fell into the firebox at the bottom of a fireplace at a residence on Woodland Way. Firefighters were able to extricate the child who was evaluated by EMTs but appeared uninjured. Further details were not immediately available.

