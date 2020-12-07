ORLEANS – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a car after a crash at the Orleans Transfer Station on Lots Hollow Road shortly before 12:30 PM Monday. Orleans Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.
Firefighters extricate driver after crash at Orleans Transfer Station
December 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Towns Receive Funding to Support Shellfish Efforts
- Dennis Police Partnering With Charity For Veterans
- Barnstable Considers Future Cape Cod Rail Trail Extension Paths
- Statewide Highway Renumbering Project to Begin Along Route 6
- Monomoy Earns A Re-Accreditation
- Coast Guard Responds To Fake Distress Call
- New Shark Research Group Formed
- Cape Cod Foundation Announces COVID-19 Fundraising Relief Challenge
- Love Local Fest Celebrates Small Businesses Despite Postponement
- Blood Drive to Take Place in Hyannis Monday
- Supporters Applaud Lawmaker’s Extension of Medication Discounts
- Road Work Crews in Orleans Provide Outlook for Upcoming Weeks
- Baker Submits Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Order