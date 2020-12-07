You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after crash at Orleans Transfer Station

Firefighters extricate driver after crash at Orleans Transfer Station

December 7, 2020

ORLEANS – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a car after a crash at the Orleans Transfer Station on Lots Hollow Road shortly before 12:30 PM Monday. Orleans Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 