BREWSTER – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a rollover crash in Brewster. The collision happened on Red Top Road shortly before 10 PM Thursday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Brewster
October 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
