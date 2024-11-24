You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Hyannis

Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Hyannis

November 24, 2024



HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer reported a rollover crash at Bassett Lane and Stevens Street shortly before 9 AM Sunday. Hyannis firefighters had to extricate the driver of the vehicle. The driver was evaluated but declined to go to the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it could be cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 