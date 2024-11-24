HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer reported a rollover crash at Bassett Lane and Stevens Street shortly before 9 AM Sunday. Hyannis firefighters had to extricate the driver of the vehicle. The driver was evaluated but declined to go to the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Traffic was detoured around the scene until it could be cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Firefighters extricate driver after rollover crash in Hyannis
November 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Impacts of Shopping Local this Holiday Season and Black Friday
- Centerville Sewer Expansion To Commence In December
- Mashpee Commons To Launch Holiday Event Series
- Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director
- Shark Detection Buoys Removed for Winter
- Rabies Positive Raccoon Discovered on Outer Cape
- WATCH: Humpback Seen Swimming through Canal
- Record Dolphin Strandings On Cape Continuing
- Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution
- AAA Forecasts Increased Level Of Car Travel This Thanksgiving
- Aerial Survey Spots First Right Whales Of 2024-2025 Field Season
- Drought Hits Massachusetts, Cape and Islands Face Continued Fire Hazard
- Comcast Awards $30k for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands