PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters extricated a person from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Tuesday. The collision happened on Shankpainter Road by the Stop & Shop Plaza sometime after 2 PM. EMTs evaluated two people but no serious injuries were reported. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extricate victim after crash in Provincetown
June 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
