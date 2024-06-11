You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate victim after crash in Provincetown

Firefighters extricate victim after crash in Provincetown

June 11, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Firefighters extricated a person from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Tuesday. The collision happened on Shankpainter Road by the Stop & Shop Plaza sometime after 2 PM. EMTs evaluated two people but no serious injuries were reported. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

