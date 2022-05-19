DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim following a three-vehicle crash in Dennis about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Trotting Park Road and Lower County Road. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis
May 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Case of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts Man
- Biden Invokes Defense Production Act for Baby Formula Shortage
- Chatham Town Offices to Remain Closed Through End of May
- Officials Say More Areas of US May See Mask Recommendations
- App to Provide Verified Sightings of Sharks Off New England
- Experts: Warming Waters Mean More Sharks, Whales
- Panel Recommends Replacing Massachusetts Seal, Motto
- Falmouth Select Board Seeking Input on Mayflower Wind Pitch
- Hyannis Harbor Pavement Repairs Set for May 24
- Harwich Plans Best Uses for ARPA Funding
- Affordable Housing in Hyannis Receives $12M Boost
- Biden Offering Additional Free COVID-19 Tests to Public
- Sandwich Community Invited to Substance Use Disorders Forum