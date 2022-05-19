You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis

Firefighters extricate victim after three-vehicle crash in Dennis

May 19, 2022

DENNIS – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim following a three-vehicle crash in Dennis about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Trotting Park Road and Lower County Road. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

