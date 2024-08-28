DENNIS – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a crash scene in Dennis. The collision happened about 8:30 PM Tuesday at Old Bass River Road and Old Chatham Road. There did not appear to be any serious injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Firefighters extricate victim from crash in Dennis
August 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
