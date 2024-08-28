You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate victim from crash in Dennis

Firefighters extricate victim from crash in Dennis

August 27, 2024

DENNIS – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a crash scene in Dennis. The collision happened about 8:30 PM Tuesday at Old Bass River Road and Old Chatham Road. There did not appear to be any serious injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 